Kamal Haasan teams up with AR Rahman to revive Thalaivan Irukkindraan, will resume shoot for Indian 2

Four of Kamal Haasan's projects — Marudhanayagam, Marmayogi, Thalaivan Irukkindraan and Sabaash Naidu — had created major buzz after being announced. Among these four films, the multiple National Award-winning actor has now decided to revive Thalaivan Irukkindraan which was supposed to be a multi-starrer featuring him and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

In 2015, it was announced that the action thriller Thalaivan Irukkindraan/Amar Hai (Tamil-Hindi bilingual) would revolve around modern-day politics, finance, and the underworld. Kamal scripted the story of Thalaivan Irukkindraan for nearly six years but due to various reasons, the project didn’t take off. At that time, Kamal also took the additional responsibility of directing the film but it’s unclear whether he would helm the project now considering his political commitments. The magnum opus is likely to be shot in the picturesque locations of Jordan, Mumbai, Delhi, London, and the US.

On Monday, Kamal announced that AR Rahman will be composing the music for Thalaivan Irukkindraan and officially declared the revival of the magnum opus. To be produced by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Lyca Productions, the shoot of the film will begin on September 2019. The are planning to release the film in summer 2020.

Initially, it was Rahman who kick-started the guessing game on Twitter. Posting an image with Kamal Haasan, the Academy Award-winning music composer said:

After a few minutes, Kamal Haasan officially announced the project on Twitter.

Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation.Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it.Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such.Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious.Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew @RKFI @LycaProductions https://t.co/SGI3Gn6ezZ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 15, 2019

Insiders say that as Kamal’s Sabaash Naidu, produced by Lyca Productions, has been put on hold, the actor suggested that instead of taking up the comic caper, he would love to revive Thalaivan Irukkindraan. The producers also gave their nod to the idea.

Meanwhile, sources have said that Kamal has agreed to resume the shooting of the highly anticipated Indian 2 from August. Directed by Shankar, the launch of the film took place earlier this year but the team only completed two short schedules before Kamal aggressively started campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Though there were many creative differences between Shankar and Lyca Productions, everything has now been sorted out. Lyca Productions has told Shankar to release the film on Pongal 2021. Kamal has also given his word to Lyca that he will simultaneously shoot for Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkindraan so that there is no delay. The director has signed both Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa) and Priya Bhavani Shankar (Monster) as the two female leads in the film.

Kamal will now shoot for Tamil Bigg Boss season 3, and on the weekdays, he will be involved in the pre-production works of Thalaivan Irukkindraan. He had earlier announced that Indian 2 will be his last film but it looks like the actor has changed his decision. Now, he has two multi-crore projects in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 11:22:19 IST