Bigg Boss Tamil 3 evicted contestant Madhumitha files complaint against host Kamal Haasan for mental harassment

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Madhumitha, who recently got evicted from the reality show, has reportedly filed an official complaint against show’s host Kamal Haasan, co-contestants and the channel for mental harassment at Nazarathpet Police station.

In her complaint, Madhumitha has accused her co-contestants of bullying her, adding that though she raised the concern with Haasan, he did not bother to intervene. She alleges that she was harassed to an extent that she ended up hurting herself inside the house.

Madhumitha was terminated from the show on 17 August for attempting self-harm by slitting her hand. The Bigg Boss announced that Madhumitha violated the rules of the show by trying to harm herself inside the house. However, the actress claims that she decided to take the grave step after facing mental harassment, and not getting any support from Haasan.

She further alleges that though the channel has cleared all her dues, they failed to provide her the complete footage she requested to support her claims.

In 2017, the show faced an eerily similar issue. A lawyer had filed a complaint against the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil and Haasan for allegedly driving Oviya, a contestant, to attempt suicide. According to Indian Express, SS Balaji has stated in his complaint that the actress has suffered emotionally due to the rules and regulations of the house. The lawyer has sought action against Haasan and the makers of the show for abetment to suicide and conspiracy to injure.

This is not the first time that the Haasan is facing legal issues because of the show. Earlier in 2018, a fringe outfit named Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) had filed a complaint against Haasan demanding a ban on the show, claiming it denigrated Tamil culture, reports News18.

Veteran actor Haasan has been hosting the show for three seasons now.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 13:08:19 IST