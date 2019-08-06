Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan evicted from show, days after confessing to groping women on buses

Actor Saravanan has been evicted the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, days after the contestant admitted to groping women in buses when he was young.

The decision to eliminate Saravanan was made known at the end of Monday's (5 August) episode. He was called to the Confession Room inside the Bigg Boss house.

“Since we had to pay attention to Meera-Cheran issue last week, it was not possible to consider the comment you made on national television at that point in time. Though you had apologized in the episode on 29 July, the Bigg Boss team has decided not to take this incident lightly. Crores of families in Tamil Nadu and outside are watching this programme. The message we want to send across is that though the incidents happened in the past, we strictly condemn it. Hence it has been decided that you shall not continue in this show,” Bigg Boss announced at the end of the episode, as quoted by The News Minute.

Check out the announcement of Saravanan's elimination here

#BREAKING : #Saravanan eliminated from #BiggBossTamil3 for saying he has inappropriately behaved with women in Bus travel during his youth.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 5, 2019

Kamal Haasan, who hosts the current instalment, addressed the issue of molestation last week when Meera Mithun accused Cheran of manhandling her on the show. A video was shown to assess whether the allegation was true or not. Haasan then explained that such incidents happen often and equated it to travelling in a crowded bus, according to The Hindu. Haasan further said no one molests another person on purpose as everyone is concerned with travelling to their workplace. However, he did add that there are some who enter public transport to touch women inappropriately. It is then that Saravanan interrupted Haasan, and confessed to molesting women in buses at a younger age. "I have done it. It was long back, when I was in college," he said, raising his hand.

The incident had triggered many Twitter users to condemn Haasan and Saravanan, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

