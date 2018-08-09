Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Sendrayan, Ponnambalam, and Janani nominated for eviction

Halfway through the game, there are now eleven inmates in the Bigg Boss Tamil house which started off with sixteen contestants. Last week's episode saw intense emotions, revenge, backbiting, oppression, and aggression.

Sendrayan, Ponnambalam, and Janani nominated for eviction

This week's nomination happened in the conventional confession room way. Seven inmates nominated Sendrayan for his inability to understand the activities and doing tasks in his style regardless of what the contestants say. Ponnambalam was nominated for not being able to participate in the tasks actively and indulging in physical violence in last week's task. When the Bigg Boss gave the house captain the power to choose a contestant directly for the nomination, Yashika picked Janani for being a little withdrawn.

After the nomination process Janani, Riythvika, and Balaji discussed how Aishwarya, Yashika, Mahat, and Danny want and plan to enter the finals, evicting all others. In an episode earlier, Yashika and Aishwarya were seen plotting whom to nominate for eviction in codewords and even influencing Mahat to nominate the person in their mind (Riythvika).

Contestants pour their heart out in anonymous letters

The contestants were asked to write anonymous letters to the inmates if they had any complaints against them. Any housemate could defend or accuse the perpetrator with Yashika playing the mediator. Balaji was accused of profanity and Danny for using people for his benefits. Mumtaz blamed all the housemates for cornering her and labeling her an arrogant person. Mahat felt she was trying to seek attention by blaming all.

Sendrayan was offended when Vaishnavi and Balaji mentioned that it is hard to make him understand things. "I am not a dimwit. Don't call me that! Everyone in the house has reached here because of their talent, so have I," roared Sendrayan. Mahat was provoked when Balaji remarked it is stupid to ask the guests who visit the house about one's image outside and it created a ruckus. "From the day one, my only focus was to play the game right. Even in real life, I will not interfere in a quarrel if it doesn't involve me. I'm not here make friends or find a new relationship. People can't tag me as passive or fake for being me," said a worried Riythvika as she was called 'fake' in a letter. Post the task, Janani and Mumtaz sat down to set things right between them.

Imitate to impress; contestants offended by role-playing luxury budget task

In this week's luxury budget task, the contestants role-played as their fellow inmates. When Bigg Boss asked the inmates their opinion on the activity, Mumtaz said, "It feels good to play Aishwarya's role because I can always stick with Yashika. I don't feel alone in the house. It feels good to be pampered." Riythvika played the judge; Danny as Yashika, Janani as Sendrayan, Balaji as Danny, Ponnambalam as Mahat and Janani as Sendrayan played their roles well.

Team blue, comprising Aishwarya, Sendrayan, Mahat, Vaishnavi, and Danny was given a secret task by Bigg Boss to provoke and make someone from the red team cry; get angry; say that they want to leave the house and feel embarrassed. But the red team easily guessed that they are performing a secret task. At times, contestants also got offended when someone inappropriately portrayed their original character. At the end of the task, all the inmates hugged each other and appreciated each other's efforts. The house saw some warm moments after some long-pending clarifications.

Housemates shocked by the demise of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi

Bigg Boss announced the sad demise of DMK president and former chief minister M Karunanidhi to the housemates who are cut off from rest of the world. The contestants stood in sheer disbelief, and it took some time for them to come to their senses. The inmates shared their heartfelt condolences to Kalaignar's family. Mahat, a close friend of Dhayanidhi Alagiri, shared his moment with Kalaignar as all the inmates were talking about the loss of the great leader who was one of the flag bearers Dravidian movement of Tamil Nadu.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 09:44 AM