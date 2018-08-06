Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Ghajinikanth team visits contestants; Shariq gets evicted

With fifty days in the Bigg Boss Tamil house, the inmates' love and hate for each other has gone beyond their judgments. Tasks were taken personally, and grudges continued to cloud their decision making. Abusing and belittling has been taken to a whole high plain.

How far can dictatorship go?

During the last day of her dictatorship in the luxury budget task, the queen, played by Aishwarya Dutta, wanted to make people amend their mistakes. The queen made Mumtaz — a stickler for hygiene, eat from Sendrayan's hands whom the latter considers not so hygienic. Mumtaz agreed to take just a morsel; not more than that. The queen also made Riythvika kiss all her posters in the garden area and a sportive Riythvika did the task without any hesitation.

As the queen implemented her fifth rule and locked half of the inmates in the jail, it stirred up a revolt. As the inmates cried out slogans against the queen, she ordered to splash dirty water on them. Ponnambalam who was waiting for the right time, made the queen's loyalists open the door by locking the queen's neck with a shoelace and pushing her in the pool. Aishwarya cried her heart out in a frenzy, and Bigg Boss had to calm her down.

It's calm after the storm in the house

Post the luxury budget task, Bigg Boss asked Aishwarya to select two best performers, and her choice was — Shariq and Riythvika. These two inmates were directly nominated for the leader election this week. During the task Aishwarya splashed water on a camera which is against the Bigg Boss house rule; for that, she was made to apologise to every camera in the house. Ponnamabalam who engaged in physical violence and pushed Aishwarya in the pool with her mic on was ordered to be in isolation.

After all the misdeeds, Aishwarya apologised to Balaji and told, "I will not cross your path hereafter, but please smile and be happy as you always will be." Vaishnavi returned to the Bigg Boss house from her secret room, and she was given the task to rank the inmates in the order of their honesty. She ranked them in the order: Danny, Ponnambalam, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Janani, Mahat, Balaji, Aishu, Sendrayan, Yashika, and Shariq. Balaji skipped his meals for several days without telling the housemates any reasons. A quick witted Danny lied that Bigg Boss ordered the contestants to have their meal only if Balaji eats.

Team Ghajinikanth visits the Bigg Boss house

Actor Arya, Sathish, director Santhosh and anchor Dhivyadarshini visited the Bigg Boss house to promote their film. "Your girlfriend Prachi has given interviews to many channels and said you are a stranger and she has nothing to do with you," said Sathish and Arya, pulling Mahat's legs. The team along with the inmates sat in the garden and spent their time since Ponnambalam was in isolation and wasn't allowed to enter the home. "When we were shooting for Yatchan, I hesitated to start a conversation with Arya sir, knowing his stardom. But it was him who started the conversation; he took me to his caravan, and we ate together," recalled Sendrayan his days with actor Arya and mentioned how humble an actor he is. Aishwarya justified her act when Sathish expressed his opinion about her punishment to Balaji.

Shariq becomes the leader

Shariq and Riythvika's performances in the luxury budget task made them direct contenders for this week's leadership election. They were given a mud pit and several bunches of roses. The one to plant most roses will captain the house this week. It was a tight game, and Shariq won the captaincy.

Kamal Haasan grills Sendrayan and Balaji for using cuss words

Kamal on the weekend episode had a lot to deal. Condemning Aishwarya's acts, he also hammered Sendrayan and Balaji for the undignified words they used. Airing a series of clips where Balaji is seen using cuss words Haasan said, "Mind that our kids always learn from us."

Talking about Ponnambalam's play, he said, "This is how dictatorships should end, but you certainly should have taken care of the limits." Aishwarya made some rude remarks about Riythvika's appearance and complexion to which Kamal said, "No one in the house knows what you said, but it is not an insult for her. You have to know that no one can belittle anyone for their looks." He also questioned Danny and Janani's stands since they didn't show their unconditional loyalty to either the queen or the public.

Shariq evicted from the house

Shariq's eviction was quite a shock to everyone in the house. Aishwarya cried her heart out and even requested the audience, Bigg Boss, and Kamal Haasan to reconsider the decision. Janani regretted her idea of nominating Shariq without any reason at all and felt she was blameable for his eviction this week. Shariq, who was the selected captain for the coming week, was asked to choose a person as the leader of the house and he picked Yashika for the role.

