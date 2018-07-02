Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Mamathi Chari evicted; Shruti, Kamal Haasan perform Vishwaroopam 2 songs

The second weekend of Bigg Boss Tamil season two witnessed the coming together of adorable father-daughter duo Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan on stage to perform the songs of Vishwaroopam 2 along with composer Ghibran. While the first song 'Naanaagiya Nadhi Moolamae' was crooned by both the father and the daughter, the latter sang the beautifully constructed 'Gnyabagam Varugiradha' track amid applause from her dad.

Mamathi Chari becomes the first contestant of this season to get evicted

On the show front, at the end of the second week, Mamathi Chari was shown the door by the audience. When she watched the AV of her clippings from the house, she was visibly hurt by the opinion the inmates had on her. Some of the contestants complained about her being too nice all the time and wearing a fake smile all the time. She hinted about enduring an unfortunate phase in the recent past and its repercussions taking a toll on her.

Bigg Boss announces role reversal of the Master-Servant task

This week witnessed some serious moments post the completion of the Master-Servant task. When the two-and-a-half day of luxury budget task came to an end, the female contestants finally got their chance to put their feet up. It was close to the end of the task Ananth Vaidyanathan opened up a little about his personal life in an attempt to make Mahath realize that what he is doing as part of fun-making is not fun at all. "When I was bed-ridden for two months, there was a lady who even cleaned my potty. She is not a servant but my mother. I know how hard it is to do certain things. That's why I call my domestic helps Thaayi (mother)," told Ananth although Mahath didn't show any signs of empathizing with him.

After the role reversal between the male and female inmates, there were quite a lot of bitter moments between them. When the female contestants tried to make use of their chance as masters, the male contestants didn't receive it well. Ramya shed tears over things getting a tad unpleasant in the home and started feeling homesick.

Fractured relationship between estranged couple Balaji-Nithya grabs the spotlight

A slew of fretful moments between Balaji and Nithya made some of the contestants like Danny and Sendrayan feel that Balaji is going overboard. When Nithya brokedown at times, Balaji even went to an extreme to tell that she's pretending before the cameras to seek the sympathy of the audience.

Nithya broke down to Mumtaz when Balaji used cuss words on her frequently, and the latter tried to sympathize, console and make her feel better. In an instance when Balaji was serving breakfast to Nithya, he slammed the plate on the table, and the upset Nithya dumped her meal in the trash.

Danny who was present at the breakfast table tried to ease the situation. He even told in private to few of the inmates that Nithya is not to be blamed and he senses some sort of inferiority complex in her. Sendrayan agreed that Balaji is often hurling abusive words at her. Danny in an attempt to reduce the rift between Balaji and Nithya started sharing his bitter moments between his wife and how they would reconcile end of the day no matter what. Riythvika tried her part by speaking with Balaji in person and requested him to control his temper.

The show saw a lighter moment at the end of day 12 when all the contestants tried to prank Mumtaz by staging a brawl, but Mumtaz sensed something fishy in their behaviour and didn't buy it.

Kamal Haasan takes contestants to task for behaving fakely in the house

On 30 June's episode, Kamal Haasan put forth the opinion that most of the inmates are being fake, which paved the way for some action-packed moments. He got every contestant's opinion of whom they think are fake in the house. And most of them mentioned Vaishnavi and Mamathi; a few proposed Mumtaz, Janani, and Mahath too. Ponnambalam and Riythvika felt almost everyone wants to save themselves and their image.

About Mumtaz's mic removal episode, Kamal asked the contestants, "Is Mumtaz trying to establish her star status?" Mumtaz was startled when a few admitted that they fear her. Post this conversation, she was asked to remove the mic and stay in the garden area.

In the first part of the master-servant task, the masters chose Danny as the best master and Nithya as the only servant who didn't take her role seriously. When Kamal was not convinced with Nithya's selection, his trademark Kurumbadam (Short Film) came to the rescue of her. After seeing quite a few clippings where Balaji used swear words on Nithya, "Amongst a million audiences watching Bigg Boss there's one soul you love — your daughter. Is this the best you can give her?" asked Kamal.

"When we start a relationship, we celebrate and respect it, but it doesn't happen when we end it. It should always be amicable so that no one gets hurt in the process. I did that," added Kamal.

