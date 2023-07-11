Bigg Boss OTT 2: What led to Cyrus Broacha's exit from BB house?

Comedian Cyrus Broacha has finally left the Bigg Boss house. While announcing the move, BB said that the TV host had to take a sudden exit owing to a medical emergency at his home. The exit in Monday’s episode officially marks Cyrus Broacha’s end on the show. The event unfolded after he was called to the confession room. It was there that Cyrus was informed about the medical emergency at home and relieved on ‘humanitarian grounds.’

Following the brief exchange, the BB informed the housemates about the comedian’s exit. He asked them to pack his luggage and drop it off in the store room. The charged-up moment featuring Broacha’s sudden exit left many saddened and crying.

Check out Cyrus sitting inside the confession room:

As per Jio Cinema’s statement, a medical emergency in his family led to Cyrus’ exit. The statement read, “We regret to inform you that Cyrus Broacha had to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a sudden medical emergency in his family. As per Cyrus and his family’s request, we ask that you maintain privacy and show some understanding during this difficult period. Further details regarding the show will be shared soon.”

Check out the Twitter announcement:

Cyrus wishes for a voluntary exit

In Weekend ka Vaar, the comedian requested that Salman Khan let him leave as his health was declining. He even agreed to touch the superstar’s feet. The Bakra host pointed to low sleeping hours and scarcity of food in the house as reasons for his health issues. In addition, his diabetes had become a major cause of concern for him, leaving him stranded about his decision to stay in the house. However, the actor repeatedly declined his requests, expressing assurance.

Salman Khan even called Cyrus’ cherished friend Kunal Vijaykar to join him on stage to convince him. In addition, he reminded him about the contract he signed and how he would have to pay a heavy penalty if he leaves the show voluntarily. Salman warned him of regretting the decision to leave because he would have deprived himself of a big opportunity.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema and Voot. The show recently got a two-week extension from a scheduled 6-week run.