With the drama reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 inching closer to the finale, the competition inside the BB house is getting intense. The power-packed latest Weekend ka Vaar episode saw in-house participants fight to retain the top spot with wildcard entrant Aashika Bhatia exiting the house. Although several moments captured audiences’ attention, some were too memorable to be missed.

The performance-rich episode saw YouTuber Emiway Bantai grace the show with his presence. Key moments on the show included host Salman Khan introducing various tasks. In addition, actors Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Verma also appeared on the show to promote their web series Kaalkoot. The latest episode also marked an adorable moment showing Jiya receiving a ring from Abhishek. Not only this, comedian Bharti Singh introduced interesting tasks to contestants to produce rich entertainment.

A song for a song task

Youtuber Emiway Bantai’s appearance on the show followed a fun task for the contestants. The 27-year-old Mumbai-based rapper asked contestants to dedicate a song to their fellow contestants. The entertaining session saw Pooja Bhatt dedicate ‘Bhaag Bhaag Sher Aaya‘ to Bebika Dhurve while Bebika on her part chose ‘Khud Ko Kya Samajta Hai‘ for Abhishek Malhan.

Abhishek sang ‘Mai Khiladi Tu Anadi‘ to Elvish Yadav while Elvish dedicated ‘Tareefan‘ to Manisha Rani. Taking aim at Jad Hadid’s foreignness, Manisha chose the song ‘Tum To There Pardesi‘ for him. Jad dedicated ‘Humpty Dumpty‘ to Manisha. Jiya Shankar chose ‘Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata, Dikhana Bhi Nahi Aata‘ for Abhishek and danced with him as everyone applauded.

Manisha is sent to jail

After Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Verma graced the show, the duo along with host Salman Khan announced a fascinating task. Contestants had to name the ‘criminal’ of the Bigg Boss House and whom they would like to file an FIR against.

For the same, Bebika chose Elvish and Pooja picked Manisha, which made Manisha cry due to the harsh words. Avinash also chose Manisha, saying she is a negative influence on others.

Manisha was put inside jail for receiving the most votes and cried as everyone called her ‘fake.’

Manisha gets schooled by Abhishek

The Weekend Ka Vaar saw Abhishek policing Manisha over her attitude and not heeding other people’s advice. Elvish Yadav joined Abhishek in scolding her for being ‘over-confident.’ The duo expressed anger at her statement saying, “Aaj ki footage meri,” calling it inappropriate. Later, when Manisha Rani was locked in jail, the video creators tried explaining where she was heading wrong. They advised her not to change but to control herself.

Jad was praised by Salman Khan for his commendable observation on calling Manisha the “humpty dumpty” of the house, saying she had a fall after being up.

Jiya and Abhishek’s adorable moment

Comedian Bharti Singh asked contestants to give different gifts to people based on their needs. She then provided Jiya Shankar with a ring and asked her to give it to the person she wants to date. With audiences already hooked on the duo’s chemistry, Jiya called Abhishek Malhan while blushing. He blushed too while walking towards her.

With applauding and cheering in the background, Abhishek knelt down on one knee and put a ring on Jiya Shankar’s finger. This surprised everyone in the house.

Additionally, the BB Verse task saw Abhishek and Avinash sent inside the BB Verse. The duo were asked to give up one of their current ration items. That item would be provided only for them both. The other two items would not be included in the next house ration. The duo choose eggs and sacrificed pumpkin.

With Aashika Bhatia getting evicted from the house, the events will be interesting to watch from here.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema.