In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid, talked about his childhood in a heartfelt conversation Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha. Jad opened up about how he was left at his neighbour's doorstep and raised by them
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid, talked about his childhood experiences. While having a heartfelt conversation with contestants Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha, Jad opened up about how he was left at his neighbour’s doorstep and was raised by them.
Hadid’s traumatic childhood:
Jad shared, “When my father came back after spending some time with my mom, she got pregnant. After I was born, he took my papers to the municipality, my mother’s condition was to Baptise me, he went off and travelled to different locations. When I was born, he was not around and my mom baptised me and she named me. She thought he would never return, it was 1984, there were no phone calls. He came back, took my papers and saw the church papers which mentioned that I was baptised. She named me Jad which is a very common name and doesn’t belong to any religion. He went to the court, came back home, tore off all of her documents, threw out my paper, gave her divorce, packed his bags and left. He did all this in one day.”
“My mother thought he had come back, so she packed up her stuff and went to her parents, dropping me at the neighbours. She thought my father was back. She left me at the neighbours telling them she’s going to the supermarket, this is what she told me 17 years later when she met me. I stayed in that room for a week. I ate garbage, there was a restaurant across the street. The restaurant people would throw all the leftovers by the end of the day. I would go down, pick up whatever I want and then go back. One day one of the neighbours, who owned a library, saw me and he freaked out and started yelling that how could my mom leave me out. He came, he took me by my hand and knocked on the door and nobody opened. Basically, my dad had sold the house in a few hours,” he added.
Hadid’s meeting with mother:
On being asked about how he found his mother, Jad said, “I looked out for her. It was very dramatic. She fell down when I told her who I am. I showed her everything (documents). She obviously can’t read after whatever she had been through. And after I met after a few years she died. I never want her to apologise, she said sorry. She thought… I still get goosebumps talking about it, she thought all this time I was with my dad. She was not aware I was alone, she thought my dad had come back home and took me with him. She didn’t want to fight him, she had that in her head.”
Notably, Jad informed that his father is no more. He passed away 10 years ago and never tried to find him.
