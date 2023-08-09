Bigg Boss OTT 2 keeps the audience glued to their screens by offering a rollercoaster ride of drama and entertainment. The latest episode of the controversial reality show saw actress turned social media influencer Uorfi Javed appear as a guest in the BB house. While the fun-filled episode guaranteed full entertainment, one thing that captured the attention was the chemistry between actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt and Uorfi Javed as the latter entered the show.

While the 25-year-old influencer met everyone cordially, it was Pooja Bhatt who received her with a hug, a kiss on the cheek while calling her a ‘legend.’ She was dressed in a black hot bralette made of screws and paired it with a thigh-high-slit skirt of the same colour.

Check out the post:

Pooja Bhatt on Uorfi Javed

Pooja Bhatt praised the social media sensation for her carefree attitude, while adding that she had thought about her so many times during the season. The Sadak actress called Uorfi ‘a legend.’ She added, “I love your audacity, I love your originality. It is so weird that in the last 2 months I’ve thought about you so many times, why were you not in this season.”

Uorfi on Pooja Bhatt

While the duo’s chemistry on the show was highly visible, it didn’t just stop there. After leaving the show, Uorfi Javed penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram story praising the 51-year-old director. She acknowledged how it felt so lively to meet everyone inside the BB house. However, she felt very positive meeting Pooja Bhatt. In addition, Uorfi called her ‘a very strong lady with a righteous attitude’ along with wishing her love and positivity.

Uorfi on in-house contestants

Uorfi, who is popularly known for her unique fashion choices and vocal public opinions, made a clear comment about the contestants in front of her. Even though she praised a few contestants in her short time there, she did not shy away from pointing out the others’ mistreatments. While she spoke highly of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav based on their games, she called Jiya Shankar ‘thali ka baigan’ for leaving the side of her once cherished friends Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid, and shifting to the other side for personal benefits.

Not only this, the Splitsvilla star also opened up about her own struggles and journey inside the BB house in the earlier season.

Jiya was seen crying over Uorfi’s opinion about her while Abhishek consoled her over the same.

Check out the episode’s glimpse:

With just a handful of contestants present in the house, the upcoming finale on Weekend Ka Vaar is ready to crown the season winner.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema.