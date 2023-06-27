Pooja Bhatt has locked horns with several participants since Bigg Boss OTT 2 aired on 17 June. The 51-year-old actor-filmmaker has grabbed attention again as she advised Aaliya, a fellow participant, to stop playing the ‘victim card’ amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the latest episode, Pooja Bhatt expressed ‘confusion’ about Aaliya’s personality. She took the latter’s divorce as a medium to advise her to stop using the ‘victim card’ to generate sympathy on the show, and suggested her to move on in life.

However, this is not the first time that Pooja Bhatt has been involved in controversies. In one of the earlier episodes, she purposelessly dragged the now ex-participant Palak Purswani into a conflict and was labelled by a Twitter user as ‘one of those annoying school principals who give random advice.’

Pooja opens up about her divorce

Pooja Bhatt parted ways with Manish Makhija, an Indian video jockey in 2014. According to her, she had also experienced divorce but despite this, she does not play the victim card. “I would like to tell you something frankly, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle. Unfortunately, a lot more will pass through it in the future, but people tire of the victim card. I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life,” Bhatt told Aaliya during the nominations.

In response, Aaliya took Pooja Bhatt’s name and accused that she was dominating and promoting negativity.

Bhatt also opened up about recovering from alcohol addiction at 44 in a chat with co-contestant Cyrus Broacha, in a recent episode.

Aaliya and her estranged husband, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The duo’s tumultuous relationship has been in news for a long time. Although Nawazuddin has often refused to comment on the matter in recent interviews, Aaliya keeps bringing it up repeatedly. This has also led Salman Khan, the show’s host, to comment: “It is irrelevant to the Bigg Boss house. We have no interest in knowing Aaliya’s personal life and vacations.”

On the work front, Salman and Nawazuddin have previously worked together for Bollywood films such as Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.