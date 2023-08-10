Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar evicted in mid-week elimination ahead of finale
With Jiya’s eviction, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got its top 5 finalists. The names of the finalists are Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Bebika Dhurve.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon see its finale on 14 August. As the show is nearing an end, the audience has been waiting to witness the top 5 contestants of the season. Turns out, another contestant has been ousted from the house in the mid-week elimination. This time, it’s Jiya Shankar. With her eviction, the show has got the top 5 finalists, leaving fans excited. Notably, Jiya was nominated for this week’s elimination along with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav. All three of them are believed to be the strongest contenders of the season.
The latest episode witnessed contestants performing a task given by Bigg Boss. A large memory calendar was placed in the garden area. Bebika Dhurve walks on to flip the pages and finds the pictures of all housemates from the premiere day on 17 June to the present day. The calendar also had pictures of evicted contestants. As emotions began to flood, a shocking twist was announced.
The task was to announce the name of the evicted contestant through the memory book. Bigg Boss asked a contender to turn the pages of the calendar and Abhishek Malhan proceeded for the same. As he turned to the last page, the contestants found Jiya’s picture on the calendar’s final page. The popular actress faced the mid-week elimination only a few days ahead of the finale.
Jiya accepted the decision wholeheartedly. However, she turned emotional as she exited the house. She also thanked all the housemates and Bigg Boss for her experience and journey during the show. Not only this, Jiya also gives a long hug to Abhishek Malhan before leaving the show.
For those unversed, Jiya made her film debut last year with the successful Marathi film Ved. The romantic film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles. She is also popular for her character Pavithra ‘Piku’ Bose Singh Rajput in the TV show Pishachini.
