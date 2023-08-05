With the drama reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 nearing its finale, the contestants are in high spirits to take up the challenge and emerge as the winner, even if it means getting into a fight with each other every now and then. The recent episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show saw unexpected arguments unfold between once cherished friends. The controversial show also highlighted Jiya Shankar, who was made the ‘heroine of the BB house’ by Pooja Bhatt; turn a ‘traitor’, a title given by Bebika Dhurve during the duo’s latest argument. In addition, the episode saw Jiya talking to Abhishek about Manisha as she stood eavesdropping behind them.

Take a look at the latest happenings inside the Bigg Boss house.

Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve lock horns

Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve found themselves caught in a war of words as they got ready in the dressing room. The fight started after Jiya asked Bebika what made her bring so much makeup to the BB house. The reason behind asking was that it might get destroyed during the tasks. However, without truly understanding the motive behind it, Bebika gave a blunt response saying she would punch anyone who touched her makeup kits.

Additionally, she did not spare Jiya and said she wouldn’t mind even punching her in case she ever thought of touching it. Jiya, on her part, challenged Bebika to punch her. To this Bebika replied that the audience would do the needful, if required. Jiya expressed frustration at Bebika’s comment and claimed that negativity and rudeness had limits.

The heated exchange didn’t stop here as Bebika labeled Jiya a ‘dhokebaaz’ and mocked her for trying to be on everyone’s side. Jiya, however, responded that she’s maintaining pleasant relations with everyone on the show.

Jad Hadid talks about Jiya

Jad Hadid opened up to Manisha about what he thinks about his former long-term friend Jiya Shankar. Jad told her that Jiya was polite to Manisha because she wanted to be part of her group and she had no one else to converse with. He also mentioned Jiya’s proximity to Abhishek and that it is the sole reason behind her hanging out with them.

Later, in a conversation with Abhishek, Manisha and Elvish, the Lebanese-born model talked about Jiya’s take on actors being different from social media influencers.

Jiya on Manisha Rani

Jiya Shankar asked Abhishek Malhan about the discussion between the participants as she saw them sitting in a group and talking. To which the video creator replied that Jad mentioned her but in a general context. Jiya defended herself by saying that if Jad ever watched the show outside, he would see that she never spoke ill about Abhishek. As the conversation progressed further, Jiya said that she and Abhishek did not know each other personally as Manisha had been with them from the beginning.

Jiya Shankar explained that she tried to establish a close relationship with Manisha Rani but it never worked out. The episode saw Manisha hearing their conversation without them knowing. Later, Manisha talked to Elvish Yadav. She said, “So it seems that Jiya is only interested in Abhishek. But she has to sit with us due to Abhishek.”

The Weekend Ka Vaar is set to bring another rollercoaster ride of emotions. It will be interesting to watch the events unfold from here.