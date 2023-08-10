The 1.5-month-long rollercoaster journey that has fights, emotions, love controversies, and a lot of drama will soon witness its end. The Salman Khan show is gearing up for its finale and the audience is eagerly waiting to witness who will be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The finale of the show will stream on 14th August at Jio Cinema. In a shocking turn of events, Jiya Shankar has been eliminated and the show has got its top 5 finalists.

Jiya Shankar, after the announcement, gracefully bid farewell to her fellow housemates. Before leaving, she also expressed gratitude to them and thanked Bigg Boss for the incredible journey. After the revelation, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt were confirmed as the top 5 finalists who have made it this far on the show. These contestants, since day one, have been giving their best and have outshined others with their enigmatic presence on the show.

Elvish Yadav, despite being a wild card entrant, has emerged as the potential winner of the show. Given the trending polls and buzz, it can be said that both the popular YouTubers Elvish and Abhishek will face a tough battle to win the show. Moreover, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt’s presence and involvement on the show have always grabbed eyeballs and have been widely appreciated.

It must be noted that before Jiya Shankar, it was Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdeva who were eliminated from the show last week during Weekend Ka Vaar. At the beginning of the finale week, Jiya Shankar along with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav was nominated for the elimination. The Ved actress got the least votes and was shown the exit door.

Reportedly, the preparations for the grand event of the finale have already begun. Former Bigg Boss OTT first runner-up and choreographer Nishant Bhatt will be choreographing the performances for the finale. Recently, Uorfi Javed also entered the show to discuss the final outfits of the contestants.