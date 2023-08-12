With just a day to go for the finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, the remaining in-house contestants are in high spirits to give each other a tough competition. The fun-packed week saw various guests appear on the show to encourage competitors. The episodes also saw them conducting several fun discussions and tasks. However, the latest episode of the drama-based show showed Bebika Dhurve articulately expressing her disappointment at the guests belonging to social media backgrounds or YouTubers, while accusing them of favouring a few contestants on the show.

Bebika talks to Pooja Bhatt

The episode saw Bebika confiding in actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on the show. Based on the conversation, she acknowledged feeling strongly that excluding them, the rest three contestants YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, along with Manisha Rani are being highly favoured. She added, “They have so many advantages, social media, over us. I felt very solo.”

Pooja responds

In response to Bebika’s conversation about being alone and feeling isolated, Pooja Bhatt said that she had never been alone on the BB journey. She always had Cyrus Broacha, along with her at Bebika’s side. Furthermore, she also took Avinash Sachdev’s name and added that despite their clashes Avinash stood for her multiple times.

In yet another incident, when Bebika worried about YouTubers Abhishek and Elvish alongside Manisha Rani’s fan following, she addressed her concerns to Pooja again. During the same talk, while discussing the show’s winner, both Bebika and Pooja reiterated that while Abhishek’s win will make Elvish happy, the same won’t be true for Abhishek if Elvish wins the crown.

Recently, Bebika also shed some light on her personal life after revealing about her ex-boyfriend on the show. While Abhishek joked that Bebika must be hitting her boyfriend too, Bebika said that he was very warm. On the reason behind leaving each other, she added that while he was quite obsessed with her, she didn’t see a future together for them both and so she didn’t wish to meet him in the first place. She also mentioned being in a traumatic relationship with an abusive boy.

As the teasing surrounding Bebika playing with the guy’s feelings got to saturation point, she got up in the middle accusing Abhishek of making fun of her traumatic experience.

The past week saw food expert Kunal Vijaykar, crazy Indian foodie Devashree along with chef and content creator Saloni grace the show as guests.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema.