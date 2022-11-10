In one of the very recent episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam faced the wrath of Bigg Boss after she turned physical with contestant Shiv Thakare. She was later evicted from the house for her violent behavior. The show has always been known for its controversies and cacophony. This is accompanied by streaks of violence and volcanic eruption that always rub the host the the Boss the wrong way. Gautam’s eviction brings back memories of other incidents that involved brawn and brawls.

KRK and a Bottle

It was season 3 of Bigg Boss, when the most controversial contestant of the show Kamaal R Khan threw a bottle at designer Rohit Verma, also hurting Shamita Shetty in the process. After his elimination, he did come back as a wild card entrant, more mellowed and restrained.

Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal

On Bigg Boss OTT, both Zeeshan and Pratik had a verbal spat that escalated into a physical fight during the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. Even in the last season of Bigg Boss, Sehajpal was known for his violent and vulnerable behavior and got into multiple arguments with Karan Kundrra and Jai Bhanushali.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 is arguably the most iconic season in history. Look at the kind of popularity Shehnaaz Gill enjoys, or the late Sidharth Shukla did and still does. Shukla was a man of hot temper, at least inside the house. He once got into a brawl with Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss nominated him for two weeks for elimination. Shukla even had an argument with Gill once.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh

In their case, exes cannot be friends. They had an argument and the Baby actress hit Singh with a frying pan and she was evicted from the show.

Sajid Khan and Gautam Vig

Gautam chose to be the captain of the house at the cost of sacrificing the ration of the house that earned the wrath of Khan. He warned Gautam how he’s going to see his anger due to his selfishness. If the filmmaker indeed gets angry, it could land him in trouble. His participation inside the house has already angered multiple people outside the house.

