Bigg Boss Day 48 highlights: Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill choose Paras Chhabra's team as winner of captaincy task

The Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed stark changes in house dynamics. While once-close friends fought over issues, apparent enemies were seen supporting each other. As per reports, the day began with the wedding task. Sidharth and Asim got into a very aggressive brawl over serving fruits to Shehnaz's family. While they screamed at each other, the remaining housemates had to intervene to keep matters calm. Paras, Vishal, and Mahira (who were in Sidharth's team) tried to salvage the situation.

While the other housemates tried to pacify Asim and Sidharth, Shehnaz and Arti began having a fight with each other. Paras, on the other hand, was seen calming Sidharth and trying to explain why he needed to avoid chaos in the task.

After seeing this, Asim started shouting at Paras and called him a hypocrite. Asim pointed out that it was always Paras who had the maximum number of fights with Sidharth, and now that they were on the same team, he was changing his loyalties. Paras also lashed out at Asim and the two continued fighting.

In the afternoon, Bigg Boss asked that the weekly task be resumed and everyone returned to their respective roles. Shehnaz tried lightening the mood and asked Sidharth to reveal his true feeling for Rashami.

After the 'Shehnai Buzzer', Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, and Rashami give the basket of flowers to Paras' team in order for them to decorate their mandap. Angry with the results, Asim later tried to steal flowers from Paras' team.

Rashami also told Devoleena that Shefali had asked her to make Bhau the captain this week. Devoleena later went up to Vishal to discuss the immunity of the contestants.

Shehnaz broke Sidharth's mandap, after which Shefali and Arti were very upset. They screamed at Shehnaz and then Himanshi went on to destroy Paras' mandap, instigating him to get into a fight. Finally, the task ended with Shehnaz's team choosing Paras' group. Paras and Shehnaz exchanged garlands and the task was complete.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 09:47:16 IST