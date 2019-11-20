Bigg Boss Day 47 highlights: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla involved in ugly brawl during 'Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar'

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with the contestants waking up to 'Om Mangalam'. As per reports, the contestants immediately got curious after they saw a mandap was set up in the garden area. Beginning the day with household chores, Shehnaz went to the kitchen to wash utensils, when she noticed that they had all been used up and were still lying in the sink. This made her furious and she lashed out at everyone for not aiding her during the duties and also taunted Himanshi for not coming to help her. Himanshi, on the other hand, asked her to relax and not but the blame on her unnecessarily.

Rashami continued the argument, saying no housemate ever volunteered to help her while making rotis and doing other kitchen duties. When she said she wanted to change her duties, Sidharth intervened and the two got into an ugly brawl. Things soon got out of hand and the two began questioning each other's characters. Sidharth even commented on Rashami's intimacy with Vishal and Arhaan in the house. While this was going on, Sidharth got too aggressive and Asim immediately intervened. But in the heat of the moment, Sidharth even pushed Asim roughly and the two got into a fight.

In the afternoon, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a special task. He asked Hindustani Bhau to play the landlord of the house and Rashami, his wife. The two had a daughter, Shehnaaz, who was supposed to be a spoilt brat and had feelings for both Sidharth and Paras. But, Bigg Boss continued, Shehnaaz's character was very confused. Even her parents want her to get married and settle down, but cannot decide which groom would be better. As a result, Paras and Sidharth were invited to their house with their families and had to impress the parents, Bhau and Rashami, by performing a series of tasks that were assigned. The family that Bhau and Rashami chose, would then become contenders for captaincy this week. But the task entailed that both families were given one mandap each, and had the responsibility of decorating it. But the twist was that the opponent team could choose to destroy it.

The contestants began preparing for the task immediately. While Vishal played Paras' aunt, Shehnaaz and Bhau decided that Rashami would not get to make the final decision and decided that they would help their team instead. Once the task started, contestants began enjoying Shehnaaz, Bhau, Paras and Sidharth's hilarious antics.

But the task soon took a serious turn when Asim went to the kitchen to get fruits for Shehnaaz when he was interrupted by Sidharth, who said she'd asked him to get it. The two kept on fighting with each other and soon other contestants had to intervene to stop them.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 08:45:46 IST