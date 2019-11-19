Bigg Boss Day 46 highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai unhappy on being nominated

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with Mahira and Paras being summoned to get the weekly ration. Being the first to enter the room, Mahira quickly hid a few packets of milk, moments before other housemates entered to collect the remaining ration, state reports. Later, Asim accused Mahira of stealing, which led to an ugly brawl between the two. Other housemates also got involved and the scenario became out of control.

After things settled down, Hindustani Bhau told Rashami that he thought Arhaan was slightly disturbed for the past few days. Hearing this, Rashami broke down and confessed to Bhau that the two of them are very close friends.

Post his beard-trimming session with Paras' help, Khesari's new look is appreciated by the others, to the extent that Himanshi also playfully whistled at him. Himanshi, Devoleena, Sidharth, Bhau, and others shared a light moment with Khesari on this.

Bigg Boss then asked each contestant to come to the confession room and nominate two people they wanted to save from getting voted out this week. After a round of voting, Sidharth, Arti, Rashami, Devoleena, and Khesari finally got nominated.

Bhau, Shefali, Himanshi, and Asim discussed the nominations and Rashami confronted Mahira as to why the latter chose Vishal over her. Paras intervened and tried to explain the scenario but Rashami got irritated with his justifications.

Housemates formed small groups to discuss the nominations and the general goings-on in the house. While Rashami, Devoleena, and Bhau spoke about Mahira, Shefali and Himanshi talk about Arti. Sidharth and Asim also have a conversation about Devoleena and the former's equation with her.

Bigg Boss then gave Shefali and Devoleena a special task — to become thieves of the house. Shefali immediately started picking up things to steal even after Sidharth warned her that the task had not officially begun. After the buzzer rang, Shefali and Devoleena began stealing things in the house. Vishal later took all of Shefali's findings from her box, which angered her and the two had a fight. After a while, the housemates including Sidharth, Shehnaaz, and others locked Shefali and Devoleena inside the bathrooms for some time. What began as a joke, soon turned serious as Devoleena began screaming from inside that she felt suffocated. When the door was finally opened, she screamed at the other contestants.

Soon after this, Bigg Boss announced that the first phase of the task was complete and that the two needed to record the names of items stolen from other housemates. Shefali is declared the winner since she managed to steal more than Devoleena. As a reward, Bigg Boss announced a party in Shefali's name, adding that she was allowed to take five people with her. Shefali chose Asim, Himanshi, Bhau, Sidharth, and Arti.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

View this post on Instagram

#NominationSpecial mein jab do logon ko save karne ki baari aayi tab kya kisine nahi liya @imrashamidesai ka naam? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Nov 17, 2019 at 10:00pm PST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 08:53:52 IST