Bigg Boss Day 45 highlights: Arhaan Khan faces eviction; Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat promote Pagalpanti

This week Weekend ka vaar epsiode saw Pagalpanti co-actors Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat enter the Bigg Boss house to play some fun tasks with the contestants. The episode began with host Salman Khan and Kapoor making an entry to the stage while dancing to their Biwi No 1 song, 'Hai Hai Mirchi'. While Khan welcomes his guest and praises Kapoor for his evergreen looks, Kapoor applauds Khan for being so conscious of his fitness.

Later, Kapoor along with his co-star Samrat enter the house to play a fun task with the housemates where they must mention the name of a contestant who according to them, is 'bakwas'. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra receive maximum votes, and so does Shehnaaz Gill. The contestant with most votes for the 'bakwas' title was awarded with a garland of ripe bananas.

Check out a preview of the episode

Further, the team of Pagalpanti was joined by their female co-stars Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda. They entered the house carrying two large tiffin boxes filled with Khan and Kapoor's favourite delicacies. The duo were supposed to answer questions about each other and reveal a few best kept secrets.

Post Pagalpanti team's exit, Khan continued the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with the thappad task in which the girls were asked to answer questions with yes or no. If the answer was no, they had to wax a leg of their male partner. While Shefali Jariwala chose Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee waxed Sidharth Shukla’s hands. Rashami Desai was partnered with Vishal Aditya Singh for the task.

At the end of the episode, Khan announced Arhaan Khan’s eviction from the show. Later, Shukla, Arti Singh and Vishal were heard discussing Arhaan’s stay in the house, claiming that he wasn't being real on the show.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 09:58:08 IST