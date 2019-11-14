Bigg Boss Day 42 highlights: Sidharth Shukla instigates Vishal Singh to remove Rashami Desai from captaincy task

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with the 'Pain Rakshas' task but within moments of it, contestants began fighting with each other.

As per reports, Sidharth Shukla got embroiled in a tiff with Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Mahira, for not abiding by the rules of the task. After Vishal took the opportunity, and came out first, he decided to break Himanshi's plate.

Simultaneously, Arhaan tried coming out of the tunnel, and Asim also attempted to clear the block in his tunnel passage. However, Devoleena and Rashami decided to sit inside Asim's tunnel, and restrict his movement. Sidharth opposed this strategy, and began calling out the game rules loudly, so as to point out the fact it was against the rules.

Mahira and Shefali got involved in a verbal battle, owing to the task. It soon got physical with the two pushing each other. Mahira claimed Shefali was using her captaincy as a means to order every housemate around. After this, Bigg Boss announced the task be dissolved for the day.

The next morning, contestants woke up to 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hu Main' from Subhash Ghai's 1993 film Khalnayak. Soon after, Mahira and Shefali went at it again with regards to captaincy. When Shefali ordered Mahira to do the dishes, she flat out refused, and said she would not take any instructions from Shefali from now on. Mahira also said once she had the opportunity to become the captain of the house, she would make sure to teach Shefali an apt lesson.

On the other hand, Sidharth devised a strategy to rope in Vishal in his team. Sidharth told Vishal to take a firm stand on things rater than oscillate between both sides at the same time. He also instigated Vishal to break Rashami's plate, and remove her from the captaincy task. Arhaan instead told Rashami and Devoleena they ought to utilise the rift between Asim and Sidharth to create further misunderstandings between them.

Arti and Sidharth were also seen at loggerheads with each other when Sidharth told her if she continues to be this fake, it might actually result in her eviction.

As the task continued, Vishal followed his and Sidharth's plan, and broke Rashami's plate. But Bigg Boss turned the situation around, and made Vishal a contender for captaincy, and told him he was not a rakshas anymore.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 08:58:52 IST