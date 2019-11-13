Bigg Boss Day 41 highlights: Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz have major argument about household duties

On the Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 13, friends were seen having tiffs with each other, leading to considerable changes in dynamics between housemates.

As per reports, the day witnessed an unforeseen brawl between buddies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. It all began, when during a particular segment of the show, Asim claimed the former house captain Arti Singh was egging Shefali to get Asim to clean the bedroom.

This got Asim furious. He lashed out against Arti, and asked her not to interfere. At the moment, after things got heated, Sidharth tried intervening, and getting people to calm down. But this move proved futile, and in fact, backfired. Asim even screamed at Sidharth, telling him he conveniently sorted things out with Shehnaz even after she had maligned Sidharth this way. This, in turn, enraged Sidharth, who also yelled at Asim.

Later in the day, Shehnaz made a cute announcement in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She said Arti had a secret wish of pairing up with wild card entrant Vishal. This was a much-needed break from the tense situations at home, and all contestants willingly joined Shehnaz's story and decided to direct a romantic sequence, where Vishal and Arti would play the bride and groom.

Household duties remained a bone of contention. Shefali, who is the present captain of the house, was accused of being partial while allotting chores. To prove her mettle in the game, Shefali agreed to hold another round of distribution and gave contestants new duties. Asim and Sidharth were not pleased with the new duties.

Sidharth and Shehnaz's reunion was also a big factor of discussion. While Shefali extended her support to the duo, certain housemates like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were cynical of the new bond. They even discussed Shehnaz may well have an underlying motive behind the reconciliation.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 08:38:25 IST