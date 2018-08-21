Bigg Boss Anthem, launched by Mahesh Babu, shows Sudheer as a mechanical disgruntled employer

Superstar Mahesh Babu, on 20 August launched the first single and promotional video for the upcoming film Nannu Dochukunduvate. The video titled 'Big Boss Anthem' is a part of Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law, Sudheer Babu's next project, in which he comes on-board as producer and lead actor.

The 'anthem' is a prelude to Sudheer Babu's character in the film which is of a disgruntled boss. He scowls and makes his employees' lives difficult in the office. A stickler for work, he is depicted as someone who has become akin to a mechanical robot, going through life each day.

The lyrics for the video has been written by Krishnaaji, while Tipu and Harshika Devanathan have provided the vocals for the number. Arun Raja Kamaraj has contributed the rap portion in the song.

The music for Nannu Dochukunduvate has been given by Ajaneesh B Loknath and it is directed by debutant RS Naidu. Kannada actress Nabha Natesh plays the female lead in the film.

Mahesh Babu's warm gesture of promoting the video was acknowledged by Sudheer Babu, who thanked him while also providing audiences with a brief glimpse of his character in the film. "Thank you Mahesh.. #NannuDochukunduvate. #BigBossAnthem not just represents my character, but also all the BOSSY bosses. Employees, this is for you. Own it, sing it and dedicate it to your boss #NannuDochukunduvateOnSep13." said Sudheer Babu.

Meanwhile Mahesh Babu's last appearance on-screen was in Koratala Siva’s political drama Bharat Ane Nenu where he essayed the pivotal role of chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Kiara Advani also featured in the film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Nannu Dochukunduvate is scheduled to hit the theatres on 13 September.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 10:06 AM