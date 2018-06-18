You are here:

Nannu Dochukunduvate teaser: Sudheer Babu, Nabha Natesh star in this breezy romantic comedy

Fresh off the success of his recently released film Sammohanam, Sudheer Babu had more to share and rejoice about this weekend.

The actor took to Twitter last evening to give us a feel of his first production under Sudheer Babu Productions. Titled Nannu Dochukunduvate, the film stars Babu opposite Nabha Natesh. The Kannada actress, too, is all set for her Tollywood debut with this film, the teaser of which hints at a romantic comedy.

Directed by debutant RS Naidu, the upcoming Telugu film with its first motion teaser, introduces us to probable breezy love story. Nothing pivotal is revealed apart from just a back shot of the two leads against the backdrop of picturesque mustard fields.

The film also happens to borrow its title from an evergreen song featuring NT Rama Rao and Jamuna, from the film — 'Gulebakavali Katha'.

Amping up this 30-second glimpse is Ajaneesh B Loknath's feel good background score. Nannu Dochukunduvate also has Nasser and Thulasi in important supporting roles.

Post Sammohanam, Sudheer keeps his fans curious and excited, with the announcement of Nannu Dochukunduvate, yet another love story.

Watch the first motion teaser here:

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 12:12 PM