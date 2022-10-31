Bigg Boss 16: Will #MeToo accused Sajid Khan ever learn to behave in public?

Looks like # MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s true colours are coming out again. It so happened that Salman Khan gave Gautam Vig to be the captain of the house provided he sacrificed the ration of the whole house. Initially, Gautam refused to do so. But Salman Khan asked to think over it and then he agreed to the challenge. According to reports Sajid Khan abused Gautam and tried to hit him. Even the housemates were shocked on seeing Sajid’s reaction to Gautam’s decision. Sajid even broke a glass it seems.

Shame on you Sajid Khan, please learn to behave yourself and remember you have enough reserve in your body and you can do without food for long. According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), about 307 crore people worldwide could not afford a healthy diet in 2020. India, the world’s second most populous country, is home to almost a third of this global population.

Not just physically and mentally abusing women, Sajid Khan is known for humiliating people in public functions. Remember the 2009 Screen Awards function where Sajid Khan insulted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar in the name of being humorous. Ashutosh Gowarikar had won the Screen Awards for the Best Film of The Year for ‘Jodha Akbar’. After accepting the award, the ace director blasted Sajid Khan and expressed how the latter’s joke on his film insulted him and he felt ‘deeply hurt’ and ‘upset’. The filmmaker even asked Sajid to ‘shut up’ when the latter tried to speak. We thought this would probably teach him a lesson. But sadly it didn’t. He became a serial abuser.

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Gautam Singh Vig becoming the captain after he sacrificed the ration of the whole house. The contestants of the house slammed Gautam. Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has extended support to Gautam and slammed Sajid Khan for his behaviour. She tweeted saying as to why Sajid was not questioned for abusing Gautam and his mother on national television. “It was filthy and cheap,” she wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.