Bigg Boss 16 Update: Sumbul Touqeer cries and wants to go home, Salman Khan says 'Who's stopping you?'
The host Salman Khan and contestant Sumbul Touqeer got into an argument that led to the actress breaking down and the host asking her to go home if she wants to.
Crying and whining on Bigg Boss isn’t new and this new season isn’t an exception. This season, the contestant who recently had a break down was Sumbul Touqeer, when she was questioned by Salman Khan for her behaviour. Khan said, “She’s quite obsessed with Shalin Bhanot and I think Shalin is aware of it.” Shalin says she’s 20 years younger. Sumbul says she wants to go home, breaking down at the time. Khan says she can and nobody has stopped her.
Also, Archana Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for getting physical with Shiv Thakare. She’s now back inside the pandemonium. It has now been revealed it was Shiv who instigated Archana that made her lose her cool. And the host Salman Khan said, “Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right?”
In another promo shared by Colors, Archana refuses to do the kitchen work and says she’s not here to be a labor. Sajid Khan asks her to go out of the kitchen.
Every season of the show has the Bigg Boss blasting contestants for breaking the rules of the house and creating mayhem. This season is no different. There are arrogant and alarmingly self-conceited contestants this time around too, and the host is only an episode away from losing his patience and cool.
Let’s see what happens next inside the house!
