In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De’s lip-lock shocked Abdu Rozik & Shiv Thakre, and when the girls asked them to do the same, their reaction was too hysterical to be missed. The video from the recent episode that has gone viral has created a stir, or rather a sensation as the girls’ smooch leaves Abdu Rozik & Shiv Thakare surprised.

Gautam Singh Vig was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 show. He and actress Soundarya Sharma came close and fell in love. But since he’s out of the house, what does the future hold for them? In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about if he’ll continue the relationship, he said, “Of course, why not ‘yaar.’ I have fought so much then why not. It also depends on how Soundarya is going to behave in the house when I am not there. I am outside so I can’t really do much. When she’s out, we’ll see how things are going ahead because that’s the world we have to stay in. We have to work on our work schedules, the timings, and everything because she has a different life and I have a different life.”

He added, “Inside there wasn’t much to do that’s why we were together most of the time but outside it is a different world. So, let’s see we will try to make it work. We tried inside the house, so we will try outside the house as well.”

Also, while on one hand Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar’s fans turned teary-eyed witnessing the Udaariyaan actor exiting the house, the episode was nothing less than a treat for all the Abdu Rozik fans, as the Tajik singer made a comeback in the house. The episode showed that as soon as Abdu entered the house every house member ran towards him to welcome him with open arms. Just a few moments later to his entry into the house, Abdu’s close friends Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen discussing his changed behaviour. Although Abdu was seen denying it at that time, the latest episode of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 once again showed Nimrit deeply affected by Abdu’s changed behaviour towards her.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.