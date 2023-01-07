Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Tina Dutta-Shalin Bhanot for their 'fake' relationship; Gauahar Khan is impressed

Bigg Boss 16 continues to make news and remain popular among fans, thanks to those unaccountable fights, tasks, and sneaky relationships between the housemates. Things get more interesting when the contestants come face-to-face with the show’s host, Salman Khan as he spares none if found guilty of doing something wrong. While it is not so easy to be prepared for the truth bombs dropped by Salman Khan, it does bring the much-needed action back into the show and fans clearly love it. It was the same this time as well when Salman finally decided to school contestants Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot over their ongoing ‘scene’ inside the house.

While Tina continues to deny any relationship with Shalin, the proximity and closeness between the two say otherwise. The other contestants have also noticed their unusual behaviour with each other, which became more evident during the new year programme where the two danced with each other.

As the episode went on air, we saw Salman going all out on Tina and Shalin as he questioned Tina about the kind of game she is trying to play in the house. While Tina responded by saying that she doesn’t act and maintained her stand of not having any relationship with Shalin, Salman reprimanded her by saying that there is no consistency in her game and she is maintaining a “relationship of convenience.”

“Whenever you are weak, you go to Shalin and then leave him when you are strong again”, Salman added.

Further picking up on the new year’s dance incident, Salman went on to say, “You recently had a fight with him and as soon as the music started, you started dancing together. Was there nobody else to dance with or stick around with?” While the two remained quiet during the time, Shalin after a while tried asking Salman to ‘not be hard with Tina’.

Watch:

Gauahar Khan left impressed with Salman weighing down on Tina-Shalin

In the meantime, while the episode left many fans happy and impressed with Salman finally schooling Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot, the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode also made actress Gauahar Khan quite happy.

Salman khan was a rock star on today’s episode! Three cheers ! Standing ovation!!! #BB16 oh my god !!!!!! Amazing — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 6, 2023



Gauahar, who seems to have been following the show regularly, also watched the last episode and shared her feelings on Twitter. Lauding Salman for his ‘fierce’ and ‘honest’ encounter with Tina and Shalin, Gauahar wrote, “Salman khan was a rock star on today’s episode! Three cheers! Standing ovation!!! #BB16 oh my god !!!!!! Amazing.”

