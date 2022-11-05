Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Sajid Khan for his 'double standards', calls him 'hypocrite'

Brimming with drama and entertainment, Bigg Boss 16 has created a huge buzz amongst the audience. Keeping the viewers hooked to their seats, Salman Khan’s reality show is full of ups and downs. While we witnessed an adrenaline rush in the recent episode, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is all set to keep you on your toes.

The craze around the upcoming episode has amped up after the official social media account of Colors TV dropped the promo of the upcoming episode. And guess what? For a change, this time filmmaker and Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan has fallen under the radar of the show host. Giving us a glimpse of the upcoming episode, the promo revealed that Salman will be pointing out Sajid’s “double standards”. Not only had this but the actor even expressed his displeasure towards Sajid for continuously changing his stands.

There isn’t denying the fact that after the googly that the Bigg Boss himself is playing in this season, the show has turned out to be even more interesting. However, the viewers desperately await for Salman’s take on the happenings of the entire week in Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, in the upcoming episode, Salman asks Sajid about what he has been doing in the house. Continuing further, the Dabangg actor revealed that Sajid is looking like a “hypocrite.” The video opens by Salman asking Sajid, “Sajid iss ghar ke andar kar kya raha hai? (What is Sajid doing in this house?” Responding to Salman, Sajid said, “Waqt aane pe apne patte dikhaunga (Will show my cards at the right time).”



While clarifying Sajid, Salman continued, “Waqt na yaha par nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap hi de rahein ho, baat samajh mein aarahi hain ya nahi. You are looking hypocrite, stand lete ho phir stand badal detey ho, yeh hain double standards. (You do not get time in this house. You are yourself giving us the reason to remove you from the show. You are looking like a hypocrite. You first take a stand and then change your stand according to you, this is called double standards.)” Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot was once again reprimanded by Salman for his obsession with chicken. While terming the TV actor’s behaviour ‘irritating’, Salman scolded him.

