Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 seems to taken an oath to make audiences witness high-octane drama every day. In the recent episode of the much-loved show, we witnessed TV actors Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sumbul Touqeer indulging in a clash over the Imlie actress’ conversation with her father. While we were trying to take it all in, the official Instagram account of Colors TV unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode of the reality show. And if you think that the last episode was too much to take in, we must warn you that the next episode will keep you on the edge of your seat with several clashes. Bigg Boss has turned his house into a fishery and contestants into fishermen, who have to catch fish to get onto the Raja’s throne or become a captain.

It seems that the current in-house captain, Shiv Thakare has been fired by the Bigg Boss, or other contestants are given the opportunity to remove him from his throne, as the latest promo shows the contestants indulging in a Raja Rani task, which ended up with a massive fight.

While sharing the video, Colors TV wrote in the caption, “Raja-Rani task ke dauraan hui gambhir fights. Iss beech yeh task jeetkar kaun karega captaincy apne naam? Dekhiye Bigg Boss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par.”

The video opens by showing all the contestants standing in a row, while Bigg Boss is making them understand the task. If contestants want to be the new Raja or Rani of the house they must catch the fish as soon as possible.

The video shows that in a bid to catch the fish, the contestants indulged in a bit of violence by pushing each other. It seems that Bigg Boss has created two teams, one of the Aam Janta and the other including the former king Shiv and his favourites Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta.

Once again, the Aam Janta team was seen accusing the Sanchalak and Shiv’s team of cheating. While Sajid Khan was seen convincing MC Stan to disqualify the Aam Janta as they broke a rule, Soundarya Sharma can be heard accusing Shiv of pushing her. After Sajid convinced Stan of disqualifying them because of Archana Gautam, the actress-turned-politician was once again seen provoking the filmmaker, who came running toward her.

While the latest promo video has honestly increased the interest of the audience, it is only after the episode airs that viewers will know if physical violence will take place in the house once again.

