Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar defeats Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma to win MyGlamm Face of the Season contest

While tasks, fights, controversies, and eliminations continue to remain a part of the ongoing controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, the show has brought in some really exciting surprises. In one such surprise news for contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her fans, she won the My Glamm contest and further bagged the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs.

According to a piece of news shared on the official website, the results have been declared and it states that the Udaariyaan actress has defeated other contenders including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, and others to win the MyGlamm Face of the Season competition.

Speaking about it in detail, Priyanka who has been leading the competition from the very beginning has managed to beat her competitors. She is yet to be shown as the winner as none other than Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will be crowning her as the winner during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The actress will join the show through video conferencing and will further make the announcement.

Breaking #BiggBoss16 and Confirmed#BiggBoss has announced #PriyankaChaharChoudhary as the winner of #MyGlamm contest She won Rs 25 Lakh and will feature with #ShradhaKapoor in Ad — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 23, 2022



Rewards for the My Glamm winner

Speaking about the rewards that Priyanka will be receiving in the competition other than the prize money, as the winner of MyGlamm Face of the Season, she would also get an opportunity to feature in an ad with actress Shraddha Kapoor.

While the shooting schedule of the ad has been kept under wraps, Priyanka is presently inside the Bigg Boss house and is expected to shoot for an advertisement after coming out of the house.

It is pertinent to note that this came just after Priyanka had to make a tough choice between saving Rs 25 lakh winner’s amount or saving her close friend, Ankit Gupta from elimination. Leaving their fans happy and excited, Priyanka chose Ankit and decided to let go of the cash money.