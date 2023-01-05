Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's co-star Amal Sehrawat dismisses claims of actress using Abdu Rozik for fame

TV star Nimrit Ahluwalia is counted among one of the strongest contestants on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The very first captain of season 16 of Bigg Boss is having a good run in the game. The TV actress, who left the friendship of Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot to be friends with “mandali”, was loved for her bond with Tajik singer Abdu Rozik, before he left the house and came back. However, Nimrit has often been accused of using Abdu for the limelight. Apart from some of the housemates, this accusation was also put across by the show host Salman. Now, Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Amal Sehrawat has refused the claims of Nimrit using the social media sensation Abdu for the camera. In addition, Amal in his conversation with The Times Of India has firmly claimed that Nimrit is not someone who can “ever take a crutch of anyone to gain” benefits.

In the same interview, Amal has praised Nimrit’s strong courage and values. TOI quoted Amal as saying, “I know Nimrit personally and I know she will never ever in her life be it Bigg Boss or her personal life or other professional commitments, she will never ever take a crutch of any person to gain personal or professional benefits”. Talking about Nimrit’s bond with Abdu, Amal clearly stated that he doesn’t think Nimrit is using Abdu, and the two share a very honest bond. Amal said, “I personally don’t agree that she is using Abdu to be seen. I love their bond and they both are very honest in the house”. Further addressing the current phase in their friendship, Amal said that “a certain kind of friction happens” in every relationship and he believes that this the current phase is just a friction phase, which will pass away, as “there is no enmity between both and none of them are using each other”.

Continuing further, Amal revealed that he doesn’t believe that Nimrit and Abdu’s bond has been ruined, as their “friendship is made of steel and not glass”. Amal added that when a contestant comes out of the house they go through an emotionally stressful situation as they are given a lot of information to take in. Therefore, after going inside the house “the power of making rational decisions gets affected to some extent”. And hence, he believes that the Abdu and Nimrit’s bond is going through friction, which will get better in some time. Amal concluded by saying that “Nimrit lives for relationships. I totally disagree that she is seen because of Abdu”.

