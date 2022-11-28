Bigg Boss 16: Makers planning to bring Abdu Rozik's rival Hasbullah Magomedov in the house?
Bigg Boss 16 has started getting more interesting with the beginning of wild-card entries for this season.
Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with the passing days now with the contestants getting the attention of the audiences. Be that their controversial statements, different equations, or some ugly fights, the contestants have received a good response from the audience. Since being premiered in October, the show continues to maintain a decent TRP rate and has also managed to grab a good number of followers, keeping them hooked to the show. On the other hand, Salman Khan also continues to entertain fans as the favourite host.
In the meantime, while makers have been making every attempt to make the show more interesting, they are also playing with one of their major weapons i.e., the surprise wildcard entries. Recently, the name of the show’s first-ever wildcard entry was announced and none other than Sunny Waghchoure of the popular ‘Golden Guys’ duo will be entering the house.
While Sunny himself has confirmed the news by taking to his Instagram handle, no further names have been revealed so far. However, if multiple reports are to be believed, makers are also planning to bring another popular face to Bigg Boss 16.
Abdu Rozik’s UFC rival, Hasbullah Magomedov to enter Bigg Boss 16: Reports
We are talking about Abdu Rozik‘s UFC rival, Hasbullah Magomedov. Notably, Abdu is one of the most popular faces in this season and has won the hearts of many with his calm and cute personality. If we go by the reports, then we may soon see his old rival Hasbullah Magomedov in the same house. Magomedov is from Makhachkala in the republic of Dagestan and is quite a sensation on the Internet.
A fan page of the show recently shared the news further claiming that the internet sensation will soon make an entry. No official confirmation has been issued so far.
While Abdu is loved by all the housemates and also the host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, it will be interesting to see how things turn out if the reports are true.
