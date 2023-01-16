It was nothing less than a teary-eyed moment, as everyone’s favourite Abdu Rozik exited Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, leaving millions of fans emotional. Well, it was not just Bigg Boss fans who were down in the dumps, but tears rolled down the cheeks of each and every contestant inside the house, as they felt blue with his exit. This is not all; the episode showed his closest friends in the house – Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia – crying inconsolably. But it seemed that the housemates were truly up for an emotional ride, as the very next day another member of the ‘mandali’, filmmaker Sajid Khan also walked out of the show. It is believed that the director took an exit owing to prior commitments. However, the much loved “Short son and Long son” of Bigg Boss 16 have been re-united outside the house, thanks to Sajid’s sister Farah Khan.

As Sajid and his closest friend Abdu came out of the house, celebrated Bollywood choreographer Farah hosted a party at her place and the Tajik singer marked his attendance. Taking to her Instagram account, Farah shared glimpses of Sajid and Abdu’s reunion. Farah not only shared a glimpse of their happy pictures together but also revealed that Abdu had his favourite “Burgir” at the party. Calling the two her “favourites” from this season, Farah claimed that despite Abdu and Sajid not clinching the Bigg Boss trophy, the duo has won hearts. While sharing the picture, Farah wrote in the caption, “My 2 favourites this season of Bigg Boss16.. Sometimes it’s even better to just win hearts,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons.

In the first picture, Farah, Abdu, and Sajid can be seen posing for the camera with million-dollar smiles on their faces, as burgers and fries are kept in front of them. In the next close-up shot, Farah and Abdu can be seen exhibiting Tajik Singer’s iconic heart symbol to the camera. The last picture is truly priceless, as it shows the much loved “Long son and Short son,” posing together for the camera.

Several Bigg Boss fans and industry friends of the two took to the comments section to shower their love. Indian Tennis Player and Farah’s closest friend Sania Mirza commented, “My 3 Fave,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Malaika Arora dropped a couple of hug emoticons. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Sajdeh and dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

