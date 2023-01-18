There is no denying the fact that Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 has become the talk of the town. Presently in its last segment, the much-loved reality show is inching closer to its finale, with its contestants getting lesser in number with each day passing. After filmmaker Sajid Khan’s and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik’s voluntary exit from the house, the now-left contestants stand tall as the strongest among all. We have often heard several celebrity guests, who graced this season, taking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s name, when they were quizzed about their favourite and the strongest contestant in their opinion. However, while earlier Priyanka was touted as the winner of the show, the internet seems to think differently about the same. A buzz has set the internet ablaze, wherein the users, who religiously follow the reality show now claim that very soon Priyanka will be out of the house and ‘mandali’s’ Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are the strongest and will reach the top 2.

Time and again, we have heard housemates claiming that the rapper is among the least involved contestants, resulting in them often nominating Stan for the same reason. Earlier, along with Priyanka, Shiv’s name often came up from the viewer’s side, whenever the topic of strong contestants was discussed. Well, there is no denying the fact that Priyanka and Shiv have been the most loved and strongest contestants since day one. However, after Priyanka’s Udaariyaan co-star and closest friend Ankit Gupta was eliminated she got a little numb, despite people thinking that she will channel her inner lioness. But, instead of that the TV actress, as per the housemates and the viewers, ended up being a ‘mediator’ between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. It appears that this has led to Stan replacing her in the top 2, in the audiences’ opinion.

One of the Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and wrote, “Priyanka’s Game is totally over now. She is the baby sitter of Shalin & Tina and only shouts.. Hell irritating. Shiv Thakare & MC Stan are the top 2 confirmed. MC Stan & Shiv Thakare are entertaining in the whole episode and loved their vibes & comics.”

https://twitter.com/ItsZinglins/status/1615050213110218753?s=20&t=Y8MQcon7vPXLg0HIr8bCYg

https://twitter.com/glamsham/status/1615305235043581953?s=20&t=SFJLmlU4NbiEeWSTNADjOg

Another tweeted, “Winner would be only from these two, Shiv Thakare & MC Stan. My full support to these two.”

https://twitter.com/Team_Abdu_Rozik/status/1615588321266176000?s=20&t=SFJLmlU4NbiEeWSTNADjOg

https://twitter.com/glamsham/status/1615305235043581953?s=20&t=1tHXRD3mznOFf2SENepCdw

Interestingly, earlier reports were making rounds on the internet that revealed the pay of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. And according to the same, the youngest contestant and Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan was the highest-paid of the lot. However, according to the latest media reports, the makers, after witnessing that Sumbul has failed to impress her audiences and is unable to help with the show’s TRPs, Imlie star’s fees have been cut to half. In addition, Priyanka, who was reportedly being paid Rs. 5 lakhs per week, has now received a hike and is currently being paid Rs 10 lakhs per week. If you are wondering, Sumbul was earlier bagging Rs 11 lakhs per week, which has been cut to half now.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.