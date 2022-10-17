Rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani embarking on the journey of eternity and tying the knot have spread like wildfire. While the rumoured couple has remained tight-lipped about the same, it seems Salman Khan has also confirmed the news about them marrying soon. This after, Sidharth and Rakul Preet Singh, who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming comedy fantasy film Thank God, graced the stage of Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While the Thank God stars had a gala time with the show host Salman, the Dabangg actor was seen congratulating Sidharth for the marriage and confirming that once again wedding bells will be heard in the B-Town. Taking Sidharth aback, Salman was also seen teasing the actor with Kiara’s name.

Several videos carrying the short clip of the moment are making rounds on the internet. Now the video shared by a Twitter fan page of Sidharth and Kiara shows that while congratulating the Shershaah actor, Salman deliberately made the mistake of saying Kiara’s name instead of saying “Pyara.” And while asking Sidharth whose “advice” he took, Salman uttered Advani. After flaunting each other’s abs, Salman said, “To aage badhne se pehle, congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho,” leaving Sidharth in shock, while the audience was left in splits. Salman continued, “Kiara decision aapne liya hai. (I mean) pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?” Blushing Sidharth, somehow managed to maintain his poker face and tried to tease Salman back by saying, “Bhai… aap aur shaadi ke suggestions de rahe ho?”



But Salman being the veteran leg puller, hilariously fired back by looking at the camera and saying, “Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai,” once again leaving all in splits. Salman added, “Mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu.” Well, Sidharth continuing the trajectory of remaining tight-lipped about both his relationship and wedding, said while hoping to give the subject rest, “Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell.”

All this after, reports claiming Sidharth and Kiara have decided to tie the knot in April 2023, recently began buzzing over the internet. And now this hilarious banter in the reality show has only fuelled their wedding rumours.

