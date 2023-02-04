Bigg Boss 16: Did Karan Johar just confirm Shiv Thakare's elimination from Salman Khan's show?

After receiving an extension in January, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is finally inching close to its finale, and no doubt the fight for the winner’s trophy is getting tougher. The show has been running successfully over the past few months, keeping viewers hooked on all the drama and entertainment that takes place inside the house. While we already have the names of the first four finalists, there’s more to see about who will get eliminated next and who will make it to the finals. In the latest promo released by the channel, it seems like Shiv Thakare could be the next person to be ousted from the house.

One of the strongest contenders, while fans were expecting Shiv Thakare to make it to the finals, the promo has brought a new twist. The promo from the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode shows filmmaker Karan Johar hosting the show in place of Salman Khan and announcing the elimination.

As the clip plays, he can be seen telling that “Shiv mandali sumbul se khush nahi hai (Shiv’s group is not happy with Sumbul)”, to which Thakare responded by saying that someone made a mistake. Furthermore, as the filmmaker went on to ask about who is responsible for breaking the ‘mandali’, Nimrit Kaur replied by asserting that the ‘mandali’ will not break.

However, to everyone’s shock, Karan Johar while confirming that elimination will take place went to seemingly call Shiv to come out of the house. (Aapko lowest votes mile hai, Bye Bye. Aa jao (You have received the lowest votes. Come out)” The video further ends with Shiv proceeding toward the exit tunnel with teary eyes.

Check out:



The channel is yet to confirm Shiv Thakare’s exit, meaning we’ll have to wait for the episode to finally understand the same.

As the audience wait to see the winner of Bigg Boss 16, four contestants- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot are already in the finale. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated this week for elimination.

