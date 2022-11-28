With every passing day, season 16 of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss is getting even more happening and entertaining. After being accused of provoking filmmaker Sajid Khan and irritating the rest of the contestants in the house, Archana Gautam seems to have become a roadblock to the master of the house. Wondering what we are saying? Well, so far the show has been making headlines for several nasty fights and controversies and directly or indirectly Archana has ended up being in the centre of it many times. However this time instead of “tingling” other contestants, Archana was seen being at loggerheads with Bigg Boss himself and ended up calling him biased. This came in the latest episode of the reality show, when Bigg Boss punished some of the housemates for breaking rules like sleeping at odd hours, and Archana refused to accept it.

A promo of the latest episode of the reality show is making rounds on the internet, which shows a glimpse of the exact moment when Bigg Boss announced the new punishment to the housemates. The video shows that Bigg Boss asked some of the contestants to sit on a chair, while the rest of the contestants will continuously throw water on their faces. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, and Shalin Bhanot quietly accepted the punishment, Archana openly refused to do it. And can be heard saying, “Bigg Boss aapka bhi bahut hogya, ab aapko khulle mein dikhaati main (it’s enough Bigg Boss, now I will show you what I can do in the open).” After Archana refused to obey the punishment, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia can be heard saying that “you aren’t a VIP and should follow the rules”. When Shiv Thakare came to convince her politely, Archana said that she will catch a fever due to cold water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The video shows that upon Archana’s turn she is lying in the garden area, and said, “Main nahi aaungi, thanda pani hai, fever ho jata hai mujhe (I will not come. This is cold water and it gives me a fever).” Later she was seen going into the powder room and warning Bigg Boss. Not only this, but she even accused Bigg Boss of bias and said that it’s only her that Bigg Boss sees while sleeping. After this, Bigg Boss announced that now instead of some of the contestants, he is punishing the whole house, which resulted in the brewing of more fights among all the contestants of the reality show.

