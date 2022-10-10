Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam accuses Shalin Bhanot of pushing her; housemates come out in support
Archana complained to Bigg Boss against Shalin for pushing her during the task. Several housemates including director Sajid Khan came out in her support.
Bigg Boss 16 has just begun and the drama is already getting bigger and bigger with tension and controversies rising between the contestants. As the episodes get interesting with each passing day, the contestants can be seen fighting it out for captaincy in the second week of the show. That being said, the latest promo of the show has been released and it shows Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig competing against each other in the race to bag captaincy. Things turn dramatic between the contestants during their tasks as their supporters leave no stone unturned to make sure they win.
It was during this that Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot engaged in a heated face-off further leading to a physical altercation as claimed by Gautam.
Ghar mein hua jung ka mahaul, aakhir captaincy paane ke liye kis hadd tak jaa sakte hai yeh contestants?😲
Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.
Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5ixHglkjX7
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 10, 2022
As witnessed in the video, the two contestants can be seen holding big containers on their heads while others continue to keep heavy objects on the container to stop them and help the other person win. Shalin Bhanot, in a bid to support Gautam, also did the same and kept adding heavy objects to Shiv’s container. However, after he tried to keep a heavy trolley bag in the container, he was stopped by Archana, which further led to a heated altercation between the two.
Gautam also accused Bhanot of pushing her aggressively due to which she got hurt and further asked Bigg Boss to take action against him. Some other contestants including Sajid Khan and Ankit Gupta also supported Archana and asked Bigg Boss to take action against Shalin.
Well, this promo has definitely hyped up the excitement for fans for this week’s captaincy task, more will be revealed as the episode goes on air.
Bigg Boss 16 witnesses high-voltage drama in its first week
Last week, Bigg Boss 16 got its first captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for several rules being disregarded under her captainship. As a result of this, a new task has been assigned to the contestants to finalise the captaincy contender.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PARAM- Exhibition of supreme conception and creativity
With 15 years in the market, Divine Art opens its post pandemic ventures with a meaningful collection of contemporary Indian art from the studios of eminent artists as well as those from personal collections.
No! Despite Sajid Khan, #MeToo is not a failure in India
In an era where we fetishize opinions we don’t own, the weekly ‘Moderate Mahila Mandate’ presents unadulterated and non-partisan views on what’s happening to women in India today.
#MeToo Movement and Bollywood's dark secrets: How does it feel Sajid Khan to be ousted out of Bigg Boss?
Not just Sajid Khan, nothing much has changed in the lives of those who were called out in the #MeToo Movement like Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher and ‘sanskari’ Alok Nath.