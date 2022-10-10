Bigg Boss 16 has just begun and the drama is already getting bigger and bigger with tension and controversies rising between the contestants. As the episodes get interesting with each passing day, the contestants can be seen fighting it out for captaincy in the second week of the show. That being said, the latest promo of the show has been released and it shows Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig competing against each other in the race to bag captaincy. Things turn dramatic between the contestants during their tasks as their supporters leave no stone unturned to make sure they win.

It was during this that Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot engaged in a heated face-off further leading to a physical altercation as claimed by Gautam.

Ghar mein hua jung ka mahaul, aakhir captaincy paane ke liye kis hadd tak jaa sakte hai yeh contestants?😲 Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

As witnessed in the video, the two contestants can be seen holding big containers on their heads while others continue to keep heavy objects on the container to stop them and help the other person win. Shalin Bhanot, in a bid to support Gautam, also did the same and kept adding heavy objects to Shiv’s container. However, after he tried to keep a heavy trolley bag in the container, he was stopped by Archana, which further led to a heated altercation between the two.

Gautam also accused Bhanot of pushing her aggressively due to which she got hurt and further asked Bigg Boss to take action against him. Some other contestants including Sajid Khan and Ankit Gupta also supported Archana and asked Bigg Boss to take action against Shalin.

Well, this promo has definitely hyped up the excitement for fans for this week’s captaincy task, more will be revealed as the episode goes on air.

Bigg Boss 16 witnesses high-voltage drama in its first week

Last week, Bigg Boss 16 got its first captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for several rules being disregarded under her captainship. As a result of this, a new task has been assigned to the contestants to finalise the captaincy contender.

