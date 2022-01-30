Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced on 30 January in the grand finale. Here's everything you need to know ahead of that.

The wait is finally over and you will be getting Bigg Boss 15 winner today. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Like Season 14, BB 15 also received an extension, but by just a week. Out of the many contestants that entered in a bid to win the trophy, only a few are remaining - the top five, to be exact. The competition is now between Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and the ball is in the audiences' court.

Ahead of the finale, we tell you exactly when and where to watch the final episode of Season 15, who are the finalists, the guests, and more.

When is the Bigg Boss 15 finale?

The finale has been divided into two parts, the first part aired on Colors TV on Saturday (29 January) and the second one will air on Sunday (30 January).

Where to watch Bigg Boss 15 finale?

Viewers can watch the finale on Colors TV at 8:00 pm or tune into the Voot website or app and stream it at the same time.

Who are the top 5 contestants?

The top 5 contestants are - Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash. Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai who were very close to the finale were evicted from the house.

Who are the special guests?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is set to be a star-studded affair as Deepika Padukone will be gracing the stage to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Shehnaaz Gill will also appear on the show to pay tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Apart from them, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rajiv Adatia and Donal Bisht may also make an appearance as they were recently spotted on the sets of the show.