Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan introduces 'Tameez Ka Dose' task to discipline contestants in Weekend ka Vaar episode
Salman Khan also reprimanded the Bigg Boss 14 contestants for arguing and cussing at each other.
On 19 December's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi and Kashmera Shah were nominated for eviction. Salman Khan revealed that the evicted contestant's name will be announced on Sunday's episode.
News18 writes that Saturday's episode saw host Salman Khan rebuke the contestants for misbehaving and not supporting each other in time of need. He replayed snippets of their altercations and arguments.
He introduced the "Tameez Ka Dose", which the housemates and collectively decide to give to their contestants of choice. Rubina Dilaik named Arshi and Rakhi Sawant, as did Rahul Mahajan, Eijaz and Abhinav. Aly Goni said Rakhi deserved this dose, as well. Meanwhile, Rakhi, Kashmera and Rahul Vaidya chose Nikki Tamboli.
.@RubiDilaik ne diya @Arshikofficial_ ko tameez ka dose. Are you watching this on #Colors?#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/dPKvRqzKvS
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 19, 2020
Salman also discussed the incident between Vikas Gupta and Arshi, which ultimately led to the former's exit from the reality show. All housemates are asked whether Arshi airing Vikas' dirty laundry was appropriate of her to do on national TV. "If someone would have spoken about my mother, I would definitely do something," the host told Arshi, writes The Indian Express. Salman warns every contestant that no one's parents can be disrespected on the show again.
Arshi, on the other hand, explained that she never disrespected Vikas's mother, and if proven wrong, was willing to walk out of the Bigg Boss house.
Vikas had pushed Arshi into the pool following a verbal fight and was subsequently ousted from the show for resorting to physical violence.
