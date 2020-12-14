Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta pushes Arshi Khan into pool after physical fight, likely to be ousted from the house

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, reveals contestant Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan getting into a physical altercation as well as a verbal fight.

The latest promo of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 14, reveals contestant Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan getting into a physical altercation as well as a verbal fight. Both challengers have been at loggerheads ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house. The recent fight sparked after constant insults by Arshi targeting Vikas.

The promo shows Vikas and Arshi engaged in a verbal tiff where he says that he respects her a lot. However, Arshi says she does not care, following which Vikas is seen pushing her into the pool.

The clip also gives a glimpse of what led the fight. Arshi was seen talking to Vikas earlier in the day. She said, “He attacks women because he can’t deal with men. A person who doesn’t respect his own parents has to suffer in life. A person who couldn’t be for his own parents, how will he stand for us.” A furious Vikas reacts, “This was a boundary line which you were not supposed to cross but you did.”

While the other contestants in the house are surprised to watch the altercation unfold, fellow participant Aly Goni is seen helping Arshi get out of the pool.

According to the Hindustan Times, early reports have claimed that Vikas has been ousted from the show for resorting to physical violence. He had entered the house along with other challengers including Arshi, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan

Watch the latest promo here