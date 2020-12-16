Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah, Nikki Tamboli spar over captaincy task; see promo
Bigg Boss 14’s latest promo shows Nikki Tamboli, Kashmera Shah. Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan engaging in a fight.
The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows contestants Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli lock horns over a captaincy task. The video begins with Nikki telling that she wants to become the captain, and she will fight for it. The camera then moves to Kashmera, who is seen telling others that they should not allow Nikki to win. The promo soon moves to their fight during the task.
According to ColorsTV Instagram account, the task is supposed to be held in three batches, of which the first batch will see Nikki, Kashmera, Rakhi and Arshi fight it out, with Rubina being adjudged the captain.
During the task, the other three can be seen cornering Nikki before the latter takes off her suit and tries pulling off Kashmera's as well. The fight soon takes a nasty turn with Rubina getting involved as well and a war of word follows.
Going by the promo, in order to protect herself, Kashmera can be seen trying to keep Nikki away by using her hands, which accidentally seem to touch the latter's cheek as well.
Check out the promo here
Captainship task ki aad mein @kashmerashah aur @nikkitamboli ke beech dikhi aapsi ranjish.
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14 @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/InqJNf3K98
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta was ousted from the show for resorting to physical violence when following a verbal altercation with Arshi, he pushed her into the pool.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Salman Khan’s first look as Sikh cop from Antim: The Final Truth unveiled
The shooting of Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth is expected to be completed by mid-January next year.
Veteran actor Shivkumar Verma on ventilator; CINTAA seeks help from Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan
Though Shivkumar Verma was initially suspected of having the coronavirus, the veteran actor has tested negative
Rahul Vaidya says he's 'homesick' and walks out of Bigg Boss 14, apologises to Salman Khan
Rahul Vaidya said that he felt it was 'worthless' staying on the show because he does not share 'strong bond with any of the contestants.'