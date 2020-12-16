Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah, Nikki Tamboli spar over captaincy task; see promo

Bigg Boss 14’s latest promo shows Nikki Tamboli, Kashmera Shah. Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan engaging in a fight.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows contestants Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli lock horns over a captaincy task. The video begins with Nikki telling that she wants to become the captain, and she will fight for it. The camera then moves to Kashmera, who is seen telling others that they should not allow Nikki to win. The promo soon moves to their fight during the task.

According to ColorsTV Instagram account, the task is supposed to be held in three batches, of which the first batch will see Nikki, Kashmera, Rakhi and Arshi fight it out, with Rubina being adjudged the captain.

During the task, the other three can be seen cornering Nikki before the latter takes off her suit and tries pulling off Kashmera's as well. The fight soon takes a nasty turn with Rubina getting involved as well and a war of word follows.

Going by the promo, in order to protect herself, Kashmera can be seen trying to keep Nikki away by using her hands, which accidentally seem to touch the latter's cheek as well.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta was ousted from the show for resorting to physical violence when following a verbal altercation with Arshi, he pushed her into the pool.