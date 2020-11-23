Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu evicted from reality show, bids tearful farewell to housemates

Jaan Kumar Sanu bid an emotional farewell to his fellow contestants and hugged Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, and Kavita Kaushik.

Jaan Kumar Sanu's eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house was announced on Sunday's Weekend ka Vaar episode. Nominated alongside him were Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, and wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik.

Jaan, whose name is Jayesh Bhattacharya is the son of Kumar Sanu, the king of melody of the 90’s. According to Hindustan Times, by the end of the episode, host Salman Khan revealed the contestant who had been voted out. Jaan bid an emotional farewell to his fellow contestants and hugged Eijaz, Nikki and Kavita.

Indian Express notes that though Jaan started his journey in the house as an underdog, though his friendship with Nikki helped his case. However, he seemed attracted to her, but Nikki would often joke and refer to him as her "bhai jaan" (brother). Nikki had accused the singer of kissing her without her consent. She nominated his name for the season's first jail punishment. There was even tension between Jaan and other contestants Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya.

In an episode aired on 27 October, the singer's was seen asking Nikki to not speak in Marathi to him as it “irks” him. He also asked her to speak to him in Hindi. These comments did not go well with several social media users who deemed his words to be “anti-Marathi” and demanded the makers of the show to issue an apology.

He recorded a video apology and said he is "sincerely sorry" for his comments. Jaan explained that his comments were not intended to offend Marathi speaking people.