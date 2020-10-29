Jaan Kumar Sanu apologises for 'anti-Marathi' remarks on Bigg Boss 14; Colors TV issues statement
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu recorded a video apology after his comments about fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi on the show caused an uproar on social media.
Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu said he is "sincerely sorry" for his comments on the Marathi language that he made on the reality show Bigg Boss and said he will never repeat the mistake.
On the episode that aired on 27 October (Tuesday), the singer was seen asking fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi to him as it “irks” him. He also asked her to speak to him in Hindi. These comments did not go well with several social media users who deemed his words to be “anti-Marathi” and demanded the makers of the show to issue an apology.
Ameya Khopkar, President of MNS’ Cinema Wing, also criticised the comments in a series of tweets and threatened to stop the shooting of the programme if an apology did not come through. He wrote in Marathi, “I am nominating him to throw him out of Mumbai” in one of the tweets.
जान कुमार सानू... मराठी भाषेची याला चीड येते म्हणे. अरे तू कीड आहेस मोठी... मुंबईतून हाकलून देण्यासाठी मी नाॅमिनेट करतोय याला.
— Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 28, 2020
On Wednesday's episode, the singer said his comments were not intended to offend Marathi speaking people.
"A few days ago, I unknowingly made a mistake that has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. I'm sincerely sorry for this. It was never my intention to offend you.
"I would also like to apologise to Bigg Boss if I have embarrassed you. I will never repeat this mistake," Jaan Kumar Sanu said on the show.
In a brief statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, TV channel Colors, which airs the reality show, also apologised for the singer's statements.
Read the statement here
#BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/A8o34pz9p6
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 28, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
