Bigg Boss 13: Wild card entrants Shefali Jariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla discuss their strategies, favourite contestants

Bigg Boss 13 has been making a lot of buzz, ever since it first aired. The reality show's first finale started with housemates Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma cementing their places as finalists. The house also opened its gate to some wild card entries.

The six contestants who will enter the show now, include Bollywood actress Shefali Jariwala of the 'Kaanta Laga' fame; Vikas Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau on social media; Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav; Rashami Desai’s rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan; model-actress-singer Himanshi Khurana, and columnist/political analyst/entrepreneur/social activist, Tehseen Poonawalla. Firstpost caught up with all six contestants before they entered the house.

According to Jariwala, there was no point for the wild cards to formulate a strategy because it is unclear as to who will stay and who will face eviction. “I don’t think any strategy will work right now because I don’t know who all are going in and who are the ones getting evicted. When new people will enter then probably new groups will form. I don’t know how people will perceive me when I enter the house, whether as an ally, or as a friend. I go by my gut feeling. I am very fluid, I go with the flow. My strategy could be just to take one day at a time,” she says.

Asked whether their entry will change the dynamics of the game, Jariwala replies, “It is not that just our entry will change the game but ever since Bigg Boss started every week dynamics have changed, so one can imagine the results when half the people are evicted and a new lot enters the house. It would be very interesting and entertaining," she says. Jariwala has been watching the housemates from a secret room along with couple of other wild card contestants.

“It was wonderful that Bigg Boss gave us the opportunity to get to know the contestants, it was a big advantage for us. It helped me warm up to the game, understand the energy of the house better and know the temperament of each housemate. It will really help me match up to their energy level once I am inside the house,” she adds.

Jariwala’s favourite contestant so far is Shehnaaz Gill and is of the opinion that Chhabra is "too loud". "Shehnaaz is very talkative like me and I feel we will get along well. Sidharth (Shukla) may have temper issues but he has got the leadership quality. He is very logical and sorted. He is real and doesn’t pretend. We shared a special friendship but that was long back. We are now at a stage where we are cordial. But Paras is too loud and he might irritate me,” she says.

Pathak feels the celebrities inside the house are ruining their image with their behaviour. “They have made these two groups which is making them enemies of each other. They are celebrities and people are watching them. They are spoiling their careers. The celebrities who look so innocent on television shows are showing their bad side. Girls are not being treated well. But I don’t have any plan. I am going to have fun and entertain. I will go and ask people, what version of me would they want to see, Munna Bhai’s Gandhigiri or Vaastav ka Ragubhai,” says this Sanjay Dutt fan.

“My favourite contestant is Shehnaaz Gill, she plays with her heart. She’s entertaining, enjoying her stay and doesn’t cry unnecessarily. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are doing naatak (pretense) of having fights just to grab attention. They are showing the world that there is bad blood between them but there is nothing. They are just trying to manipulate the audience. Then, Mahira is one bhatki hui aatma (lost soul). And Paras is only interested in girls. I will take his case when I go inside because I didn't like his derogatory remarks against Salman Khan. I will trouble him so much that he will be forced to leave the show," says Pathak.

Khurana feels Gill’s strategy is good but she is a fake person in reality. “I can’t say about her conduct in the show whether it is fake or not but in her real life she is fake. If she is using this as a strategy in the show to project an image then it is commendable. She is perfect for the game," she says.

“There has been tension between me and Shehnaaz. My song was released in January and she started making fun of my work and also body-shamed me saying that I was fat, my lips were big, she also commented on my face. She became very personal with me but my team told me to ignore her. And when I finally spoke out, people from Punjab supported me, and Shehnaaz was almost boycotted. For the last nine months her image got spoilt and she faced a lot of issues. But it is not that I am going inside holding a grudge. I don’t want to have any equation with her, I want to play with other contestants. But at the same time I don’t want people to know just half-truth, I want to give my side of the story,” adds Khurana.

Khan denies being in a relationship with Desai and laughs over the news of them tying the knot inside the house. “Rashami and I are very good friends and nothing more than that. I am not dating her. There is no marriage happening inside the house. It was just a rumor,” clarifies Khan, who has many favourites. “I like Shehnaaz, Devoleena (Bhattacharjee), Rashami. Rashami is playing in a very dignified way, she isn’t crossing the limit. She is playing like a celebrity. Sidharth is good in his own way. Paras is only after girls, falling for one, leaving and going for another. I don’t know him personally. He may be strong as of now until I enter the house,” he says.

Talking about his plan and strategy, he says, “We can clearly see two groups but I don’t want to be part of any group. I am going alone and if someone wants to join me they are most welcome. This is a reality show and here fights and arguments are normal otherwise audience won’t enjoy. I am going inside to do Gandhigiri, I will try to unite everyone. But if someone will try to trouble me I will give them back,” he adds.

Yadav has decided to not tolerate or support any wrongdoing in the house. “I haven’t planned anything because I feel only weak people plan. I am not a pretentious person so I will not pretend inside. I find Sidharth Shukla straightforward. Paras is playing a double game and I don’t like him cheating on girls because girls tend to be emotional. Girls also have their self respect,” he says.

Poonawala’s admits that his favourite contestant is Sidharth Shukla, “Because he is a confident guy. Rashami is also tough. Devoleena is good. And I feel Shefali Bagga is the weakest of all, she should be eliminated for sure,” he adds.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 09:50:35 IST