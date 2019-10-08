You are here:

Bigg Boss 13: Trade body demands ban on Salman Khan-hosted reality show for 'high level of vulgarity'

FP Staff

Oct 08, 2019 10:27:33 IST

The Confederation of All India Traders, in a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, demanded a ban on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13according to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). The trade body says the show has a "high level of vulgarity" that makes it difficult for the audience to "watch the channel in a homely atmosphere."

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Image from Twitter

"The concept of ‘Bed Friend Forever' is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show. The current show has crossed all limits of ethics," reads the letter.

Here is the letter.

Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal spoke about the matter with IANS. "Each episode should be duly scrutinised by the Censor Board. What is happening in the show is absolutely wrong. It becomes difficult to sit and watch the show with the family. We will push our demands to Mr Javadekar," he said.

This is not the first time objections have been raised against the content on Bigg Boss. In 2017, a PIL was filed against Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, which alleged the show projects women in a pejorative manner, and is hurtful towards the downtrodden. Its first season found itself in hot water after a fringe group, the Hindu Makkal Katchi, sought a ban on it for 'tarnishing the Tamil culture'.

