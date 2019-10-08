Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 highlights: Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra chosen for elimination

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 13 for the contestants entails nominating their adversaries for elimination. However, in a twist, only the male contestants have the power to do so.

A set with windows is erected in the garden, and the female contestants are asked to stand behind the windows. The male contestants have to shut the windows of those they wanted to nominate.

First to go are Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. Paras closes the window on Shehnaaz, who later says she has no problems with his decision. Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai follow. Rashami tells him that they have known each other for a long time, and she hopes their friendship grows even stronger. Aarti echoes the same sentiment. However, Sidharth ends up nominating Rashami.

A clip from the episode.

Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga, and Dalljiet Kaur are the next set of contestants to take part in this exercise. Shefali gives Siddharth a white flower, points out he has always supported her, and believes they have a strong connection. Siddharth mentions Dalljiet's son, which does not go well with her. She does confront him on the matter later on. Siddharth shuts the window on her.

Asim Riaz, Abu Malik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Koena Mitra are the last ones. Asim and Abu both pick Koena for the elimination. Koena calls Asim ungrateful, and asks him the reason behind his decision. Asim's explanation is vague, and he says that it was not personal and he just went along with who Abu had chosen.

Bigg Boss finally announces Shehnaaz, Rashami, Dalljiet, and Koena are in the danger zone.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2019 09:20:11 IST