Rihanna's Believe It, John Legend's Actions, Badshah's Genda Phool, Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga: New music this week

Music is the best solution during a lockdown. Artistes across the world are releasing albums and tracks to ensure they attract optimal audiences at this time.

Here are the songs that released recently

Rihanna — 'Believe It'

Making a comeback to music after three long years, singer Rihanna dropped her new song 'Believe It' on 27 March.

The Grammy winner was roped in by Canadian singer PartyNextDoor for the track.

According to E! Online, Rihanna's song is a part of PartyNextDoor album Partymobile, which features other starts like Bad Bunny and Drake.

Fans can hear the 'Umbrella' star's vocals at a few points throughout the tune, including during the chorus.

John Legend — 'Actions'

John Legend's latest single 'Actions' will be featured on The Voice judge's upcoming seventh studio album. The singer confirmed the development during his Instagram live-stream Together At Home concert with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'Actions' comes after another lead single 'Conversations in the Dark.'

Badshah — 'Genda Phool'

Badshah released yet another foot-tapping number called 'Genda Phool,' in which the rapper has collaborated with actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Badshah, in a press statement, said about the song, "'Genda Phool' has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song, 'Genda Phool.' I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song.”

Darshan Raval — 'Bhula Dunga'

Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s latest track 'Bhula Dunga' reunites Bigg Boss 13 favourites Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The song, which released on 24 March, already has close to 4 million views on YouTube.

“My social media account is flooded with messages since the release of the song. We knew the song would resonate with the audience,” Indo Asian News Service reported Darshan as saying.

