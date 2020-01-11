Bigg Boss 13 Day 95 highlights: Rashami Desai counsels Shehnaz Gill to focus on her game instead of Sidharth

The Friday episode of Bigg Boss 13 focused mainly on the second batch of housemate, who had to perform in the Comedy Club task.

As per reports, after Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Sidharth Shukla's performance the previous day, Asim Riaz came on stage to do his set. Asim wooed his audiences with his rapping skills.

This was soon followed by Shehnaz's performance, who took up subjects like her bond with Sidharth and the never-ending tussle with Mahira. While Shehnaz mimicked Mahira, the latter looked visibly upset with her jokes.

There was even a moment with Sidharth and Shehnaz when the former told her he felt protective towards Shehnaz the previous day when she had a showdown with Paras. He told her she looked valiant while fighting with him but she had lost to herself. The fact she liked Paras probably was the reason, cited Sidharth. He even confessed that looking at her face, he thought Shehnaz looked very cute at the time, and he even wanted to go to her and hug her, confessed Sidharth.

Rashami, on the other hand, had a candid conversation with Shehnaz, and asked her what her feelings were towards him. Rashami said she had initially thought that Shehnaz was fooling around with Sidharth, but later realised Shehnaz had started developing true feelings for him. Rashami added in case Shehnaz was thinking of a future with him, she should try and pursue it after getting out of the Bigg Boss house, and currently focus on only her game.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

View this post on Instagram

@imrashamidesai de rahi hai @shehnaazgill ko game mein focused rehne ki advice! Kya yeh hai ek nayi dosti ki shuruwaat? Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @voot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Jan 10, 2020 at 4:34am PST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 10:16:04 IST